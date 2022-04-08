Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

NYSE AMBP remained flat at $$8.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,340. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

