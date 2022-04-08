Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 75,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

