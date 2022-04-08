Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,225 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 4,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,958. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

