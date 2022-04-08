MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of MET stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

