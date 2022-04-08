eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 72,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.