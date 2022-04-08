Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. 15,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

