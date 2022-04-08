Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading Up 3.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) were up 3.3% on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.28. Approximately 9,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 618,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.92.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

