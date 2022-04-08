Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $21.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Schneider National shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 10,266 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 123.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Schneider National Company Profile (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

