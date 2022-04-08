Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.26. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 206 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Wulf bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

