Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $422,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,652,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,714,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.37. 17,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,883. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

NetEase Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.