Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $163.00. 68,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.22 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,770 shares of company stock worth $76,875,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

