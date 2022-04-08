Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 131,471 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,948,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $56.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.