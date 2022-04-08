Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $522,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 65,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,835. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91.

