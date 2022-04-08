iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after buying an additional 1,148,292 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 627,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,775,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after buying an additional 119,736 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.50. 641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,450. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.82 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average of $144.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.