Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,000.

Shares of UTAAU stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

About UTA Acquisition (Get Rating)

UTA Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

