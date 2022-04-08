Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,000.
Shares of UTAAU stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.45.
About UTA Acquisition (Get Rating)
