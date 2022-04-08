Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Up to $35.29

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.29, but opened at $36.13. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 3,693 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $13,440,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

