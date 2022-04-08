WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $20.73. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 15,053 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOW. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.02.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

