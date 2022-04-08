AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Up to $111.01

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.01, but opened at $115.85. AppFolio shares last traded at $112.89, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,701.57 and a beta of 1.02.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

