Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after buying an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 304,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 114,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Caesars Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.