Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

