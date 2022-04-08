Astrantus Ltd Takes $240,000 Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

