Astrantus Ltd Makes New $307,000 Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

