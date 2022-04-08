Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.77 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after buying an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.08.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $146.50 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.49. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

