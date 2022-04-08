Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,540 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,488,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

NYSE BILL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.53. 4,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,064. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

