Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,489,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 23,397.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.85. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

