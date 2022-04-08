Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 101,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 76,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.97 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

