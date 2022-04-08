Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.99

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$63.99 and last traded at C$63.94, with a volume of 77860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.79.

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$56.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.36.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.4800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

