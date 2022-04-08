Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.39.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

