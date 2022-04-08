CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $238.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.03.

CRWD traded up $6.78 on Friday, reaching $223.81. The stock had a trading volume of 121,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,078. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.09. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.29 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

