Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 179 to SEK 174 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.12. 105,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,853. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

