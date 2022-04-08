Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 278.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE:LLAP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,564. Terran Orbital has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.69.
Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Terran Orbital Corporation.
