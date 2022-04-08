Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 2,455 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

