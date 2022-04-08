Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.27.
SMTC traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92.
In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Semtech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Semtech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Semtech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.