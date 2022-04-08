Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.27.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Semtech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Semtech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Semtech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.