EDRCoin (EDRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $22,882.07 and $13.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 153% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EDRcoin – is the currency, aimed not only to enrichment, but also for saving the Earth resources. It means that part of income system will be used to help recovery worldwide forests, and in addition, for the development of new solar power plants. “

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

