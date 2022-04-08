eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHTH. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of EHTH traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $10.85. 11,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $290.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.09. eHealth has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 246,152 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $17,504,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

