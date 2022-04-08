GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $208,516.82 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $208,516.82 and $72.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,393.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.94 or 0.07519349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.46 or 0.00259162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.00763892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00096372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.89 or 0.00515948 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00404638 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

