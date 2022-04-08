SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €138.57 ($152.28).

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($167.03) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($169.23) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th.

ETR SAP traded down €0.86 ($0.95) on Friday, reaching €99.72 ($109.58). The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. SAP has a 12-month low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($142.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €115.28.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

