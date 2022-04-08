South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.