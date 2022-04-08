Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 703,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 630,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 246,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $45.51.

