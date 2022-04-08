THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of THKLY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,935. THK has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

