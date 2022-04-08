Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,893,000 after acquiring an additional 978,105 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.