Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) to post $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.14. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $3.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 121,440 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 592.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,874,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.