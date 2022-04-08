Verity & Verity LLC Has $19.18 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.87 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. The company has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

