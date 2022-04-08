Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 72 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $270.99 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

