Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.87 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

