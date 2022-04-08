Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 877 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.58. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.80. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.