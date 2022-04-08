Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $631,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $57,526,286. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.55. 23,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,859,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

