Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 108 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after buying an additional 158,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 143,819 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 140,104 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

BIIB stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

