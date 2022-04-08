Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 556,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after acquiring an additional 221,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

