Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 34,552 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,552 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Exelon by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 120,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,950. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

